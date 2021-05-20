Users of the social network Twitter will be able to send a request for account verification directly through the site settings. This was announced on May 20 by the administration of Twitter.

“Over the next few weeks, all Twitter users will start seeing the new verification app right in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see this update right away today, don’t worry! We are gradually introducing it for everyone, ”says the press release Twitter.

The administration of the social network recalled that the government, companies, news organizations, as well as activists, organizers and other influential persons can receive a check mark, which means verification.

To be verified, the record must be complete – contain name, photo, verified phone number and email address. In addition, the account must be active for six months and have a record of compliance with the Twitter rules.

“The blue badge is one way to help people recognize the authenticity of accounts of high public interest. This gives people on Twitter more information about who they are talking to so that they can determine if he is trustworthy, ”added on Twitter.

It is clarified that the processing of the application can take up to several weeks. When approved, the icon will appear automatically.

Earlier, on May 3, it was reported that Twitter launched a new feature called Spaces live-audio room, which allows users to participate in real-time audio conversations in dedicated virtual rooms.