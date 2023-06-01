Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter that visitors to the island will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts on the new island.

And the official Emirates Agency stated, on Wednesday, that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approved the new plan for the “Palm Jebel Ali” development project, which serves the goals of the “Dubai Urban Plan 2040.”

And “Palm Jebel Ali” is one of the projects being implemented by Nakheel Real Estate Company. The project will add 110 kilometers to the coast of Dubai, and it extends over an area of ​​13.4 square kilometers, which is twice the size of the “Palm Jumeirah”, and will include green spaces and various experiences on the facade. Navy.

Jebel Ali Island consists of seven islands that will be linked together to form the design of The Palm. Its design has been taken into account to be environmentally friendly, relying on renewable energy sources, which is intended to represent about 30 percent of the total energy consumed in its public facilities.

The launch of the island comes at a time when the real estate market in Dubai is witnessing a strong recovery, amid an increase in the demand for buying and renting residential units.