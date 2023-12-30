British actor Tom Wilkinson, who was nominated twice for an Oscar and starred in films such as “Either All or Nothing”, “Between Four Walls”, “Michael Clayton” and “Shakespeare in Love”, has died at the age of 75, according to reports on Saturday your family.

In recent decades, Wilkinson has become a familiar face playing supporting roles in a multitude of major Hollywood and British productions, although he has alternated these roles with his presence in television series and plays.

“The family of Tom Wilkinson announces with great sadness that he died suddenly at his home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him,” said a statement released by his agent to the British press, in which they also asked for his privacy be respected at this time.

Over six decades of acting, Wilkinson was nominated for best actor for “Between Four Walls” in 2001, and best supporting actor for “Michael Clayton” in 2007.

However, it was his character as the reticent striptease dancer Gerald Cooper, in the British comedy “Either All or Nothing” (1997), that made him better known to the general public and won him the BAFTA award for best supporting actor.

Recently, he met up with some of the co-stars of that box office and critical success to film the series of the same name produced by Disney+.

Directors like Christopher Nolan, John Madden, Oliver Stone, Roman Polanski and Wes Anderson turned to Wilkinson to add weight to the cast of “Batman Begins,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Snowden: Hero or Traitor,” “The Ghost Writer” and ” The Grand Budapest Hotel”.

It is estimated that he has participated in more than 130 film and television productions, from historical dramas such as “Sense and Sensibility” to roles leading a criminal gang, such as “Rock'n'Rolla”, by Guy Ritchie .

Born in Leeds, in the north of England, he was married to actress Diana Hardcastle, with whom he acted in the miniseries “The Kennedys” and in the film “The Exotic Marigold Hotel”, and had two daughters, Alice and Molly.