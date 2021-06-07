Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which has been delayed twice since its initial unveiling last September, now won’t arrival until some time next year.

Originally, the Sands of Time remake – which is being developed by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai – was due to launch this January, but the publisher postponed its release to March at the end of last year. When February arrived, however, Ubisoft announced it would be delaying the game once more, this time indefinitely, while it worked on delivering “a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original”.

All’s been quite on the news front since then, but in a new statement posted to Twitter – ostensibly confirming that the remake will be absent from this year’s Ubisoft Forward livestream – the publisher has shared a revised release window of 2022 for the remake.

The Sands of Time Remake Official Reveal Trailer.

“Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have show us in the past year,” the publisher wrote. “As you might have already read, Price of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet” .

According to Ubisoft’s initial announcement, the Sands of Time remake will feature visual enhancements and improved graphical assets compared to the 2003 original, alongside a new camera and overhauled combat controls. Additional motion-capture and voice recording have also been created, with original Prince actor Yuri Lowenthal back in the role and Guidestones actress Supinder Wraich cast as Farah.

Although Ubisoft didn’t offer any additional details as part of its latest announcement, it said more will be revealed “as soon as we are ready”.