The number of victims of accidents with fireworks doubled last year compared to last year. This year, a total of 773 people with injuries, on average somewhat more serious than last year, were treated in the emergency department of hospitals and at GP posts. There were 383 last year. However, the number of victims is still much smaller, 40 percent, than two years ago, when there was no fireworks ban.

This is evident from research by the knowledge center SafetyNL in collaboration with the care institutions involved.

The figures are “quite shocking”, says Martijntje Bakker of SafetyNL, “for a year in which the same fireworks ban was in effect as the year before”. The organization gives two explanations for the increase: the support for the lockdown measures was probably less than last year; in addition, unlike last year, fireworks could be legally purchased in Belgium this turn of the year.

Relatively many accidents occurred in the border province of North Brabant, incidentally together with the regions IJsselland, Twente, Rotterdam-Rijnmond and Haaglanden.

At a neighborhood party in Haaksbergen, Twente, on New Year’s Eve, a 12-year-old boy was killed as a bystander in an incident with a hammer, which, incidentally, does not count as fireworks.

‘Prohibition not enough’

A striking number of children under the age of twelve were injured; 190 now against 120 last year. Nearly half of them had set off the fireworks themselves. Bakker: “Apparently children and their parents are not well aware that children under twelve are not allowed to light fireworks.” This also applies to the small F1 fireworks, such as sparklers and bright peas, which are on sale all year round and which, just like last year, are exempt from the total ban. More than one in five injuries this year was caused by these light fireworks. Moreover, according to Bakker, children relatively often do “weird things” with fireworks, such as throwing them at each other, lighting fireworks in someone else’s hands, and kicking out burning fireworks, which was called for by a so-called Tiktok challenge. “That can cause very nasty burns to feet.”

The figures again this year show that the fireworks ban will in any case have an effect on the number of victims, but according to SafetyNL also prove that a ban is “not sufficient” to ensure an even further decrease. Bakker: “More information is needed. If only to point out the importance of wearing fireworks glasses.”

The most common injuries, as in previous years, are burns, especially to hands and fingers. The share of eye injuries increased slightly to 19 percent, and one in five victims had a head injury. Also this year there were again “several amputations” of one or more fingers, “all caused by heavy illegal fireworks”. As usual, mostly boys and men were injured, 80 percent.

