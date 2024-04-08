The Romea Theater hosts this weekend the XX edition of the Murcia International Magic Festival with four galas that will bring together the best magicians in the country. This call will start on Saturday with the show '4 Aces of Magic', and will feature two galas, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. – tickets vary with discounts on the Oferplan website.

This Saturday the famous comedian and presenter Jandro will flood the Romea Theater with his particular magic. The one who was a collaborator of 'Hormiguero' for 15 years will convey his own highly impactful effects seasoned with his characteristic and inimitable humor. Jandro is the Spanish Champion of Comic Magic and has just won the prestigious 'Fool Us' award in Las Vegas, becoming the only Spanish magician to win it five times in a row. He has other awards such as the Medal of Merit at the Rum Macmillan Day of Magic (London), among others.

'The Hypnotist 2', with Jeff Toussaint: XX Murcia International Magic Festival.

The Portuguese Solange Kardinaly will also present her 'show' full of rhythm, strength, and elegance. She is the current winner of the Guinness World Record for fastest clothes change in 1 minute. «It is impressive to have an artist of that caliber. Each one of them is capable of filling theaters,” says Domingo Artés, founder and director of the Murcia International Magic Festival.

Kardinaly is the winner of several awards, such as Magician of the Year in Portugal (2018).

On the other hand, the Spanish illusionist, Arkadio, will perform his manipulation act, which has led him to obtain important recognitions such as the Golden Wand of Monte Carlo or the Mandrake d'Or Paris.

Finally, the magician Murphy will begin his show with equal parts humor and magic, with the viewer knowing that the best moments happen when they least expect it.

«The festival arose during the sweetest part of my career, after performing on the television program 'Tu Gran Día', presented by Juan y Medio and Lolita Flores. I had great success in my shows, and it was at that point that the idea came to me to create a magic festival. I proposed it to the Murcia City Council, which fortunately supported this initiative,” Artés recalls to LA VERDAD, who assures that he has brought the best magicians on the scene to Romea: Juan Tamariz, Andreu, Jandro… “First-class magicians,” says the oldest illusionist from Murcia, who has been in this art for more than 35 years. “I am the only Spaniard who has participated in two programs, and has won the first prize,” says the magician.

For the little ones



«On Sunday, at 12:30 p.m., we will have a beautiful morning gala – tickets between 10, 12 and 15 euros – Carlos Adriano, specialized in children's magic, comes from Argentina. Not only do the little ones love him but also the parents, from the moment the curtain opens, laughter is guaranteed. “Murphy will also perform with his change of clothes number,” the organizer says.

Later, at 6:00 p.m., hypnotist Jeff Toussaint will land from France – his gala on Sunday, April 14 has discounts on the Oferplan website –, also famous for performing on the Antena 3 television program 'El hormiguero'. “He will have a very personal gala, in which only he will perform,” Artés anticipates. This show is the sequel to 'The Hypnotist' by renowned hypnosis artist Jeff Toussaint. «He will once again transport the public into a universe of wonder, where he will discover the incomparable power of the human mind. All this through a captivating show, full of humor and mystery,” says Artés.

Jeff Toussaint manages to unleash an authentic experience of collective hypnosis that “will not leave anyone indifferent.” Always respecting the volunteers and the public, each act is a masterpiece of entertainment and fascination. Spectators will witness the power of suggestion and imagination joining a hypnotic ballet.

Grateful and proud



«I can only thank the City Council and the people of Murcia for all the support all these years. When we started with this there was no space for magicians in Murcia, and thanks to the support of my family, my children, my wife and with my efforts we have made Murcia one of the most important capitals in Europe in terms of magic,” says this excited magician, who hopes that “everyone will share, respect and dignify magic” this weekend at the hands of these “great magicians.”