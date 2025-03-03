In 2005, eighteen art galleries that had been left out of arc decided to bet on an alternative fair. Then agreed to start Art Madridwhose first edition was held in 2006, in the Cristal Palace of the Casa de Campo, … Coinciding with the IFEMA appointment, the same year in which it celebrated its twenty -fifth edition. It was therefore necessary to look for its own profile and a differentiated identity.

Art Madrid was going to a specific, professional, collector or amateur audience, which was looking for a more consolidated aesthetic and more affordable prices. “Whoever wants to see international art will go to Arco,” he said in 2009 Lazcano Gemaits first director-. The one looking for the work of young artists to consecrated artists, Spanish historical avant -garde … will pass through Art Madrid. We will always have overwhelming presence of Spanish galleries ».

But that “overwhelming presence” did not turn out to be such, because the truth is that, when the fair was inaugurated in 2006, of the 51 galleries represented, 11 were foreigners and currently, from the 34 participating galleries, 13 come from outside our borders. Which represents more than 40%.

In these twenty years, Art Madrid has not only changed its profile and its image, but also considerably renewed the public to which it was directed. Initially held in the Cottageafter a brief stay in the attic of the Chamartín station, it seems that the fair found in 2014 its final place in the Cyber ​​Palace Crystal Gallery. The same has happened with the dates, as the sample also danced occasionally from February to September, coinciding with stamp. And the same happened with the number of registered galleries, which has varied considerably, of the initial 50, at 81 of the third edition, until the current 35. Along the way, the sample has faced two important economic crises, that of 2008, which in Spain was felt around 2010, and that of the Covid-19 Pandemia, with the confinement of the first months of 2020; and has also supported the appearance and disappearance of many other alternative fairs.

Quiet visit

When Gema Lazcano resigned in 2014, and took over the direction Alberto Cornejoit seemed to have reached some stability. The fact of being a smaller fair and located in the center of Madrid, makes it more comfortable and accessible, so that it can be visited quietly in one morning or an afternoon. A good number of galleries already consolidated, such as Bat, 3 Punts de Barcelona, ​​Aurora Vigil-Escalera from Gijón, the gallery São Mamede of Lisbon or the very meritorious, for defending contemporary art from rural environments, Rodrigo Juarranz from Aranda de Duero or the gallery Spiral of Noja, in Cantabria.

As we have already said, the international presence at the fair is increasingly notable and this, against the initial forecasts, seems to contribute to its stability. A pleasant surprise is the already repeated participation of an interesting group of galleries from Taiwan, with the presentation of spectacular Chinese artists, such as the Taiwanese photographer Chou Ching Hiwhose theatrical photography, the result of authentic photographic blockbusters, can be contemplated in the Chini Gallery.

‘Fema y Pesca’, by Fernández-Pinedo in Pigment Gallery



ABC





With this, these galleries seem to have already disregarded the Spanish historical avant -garde and the so -called ‘second market’, which at some time characterized the fair, and have opened to the defense of the work of living artists, whose career is becoming more and more consolidated. Long experienced painters, such as the Asturian Luis FegaMallorcan Santiago Picostete or the Madrid María Arangurensculptors like the wonderful Miguel Bañuls o Revelations, such as the elegant and suggestive painting of the young Valencian painter Antonio Ovejerothey find here a propitious and cozy place.

Against the stereotype

It seems, however, that, on the occasion of the twenty -anniversary, Art Madrid had decided to renew himself completely, breaking with stereotypes. “It’s not all the years,” he warns the press release. Art Madrid’25 invites the public to break with preconceived ideas about the fair ». That is why this year, together with the activities of the event, a good number of alternative activities is announced, with a ‘parallel program’ of ‘performances’, facilities and interventions by the city. There will be guided tours of the Fair, as well as organized visits to the studies of some artists, such as Boa Mixture, Mateo Maté or Todorlapraxis.

Within this image renewal policy, in addition to changing the logo, it has also opted to give a special presence to the art made by women. An interesting selection of 20 creators, participants in the call has been made.

Art Madrid 2025 XX edition. Crystal Gallery of the Cibeles Palace. Madrid. CIBELES SQUARE, 1. Director: Alberto Cornejo. From March 5 to 9.

Of all of them I would like to highlight the serial and minimalist work, following musical patterns, of the pianist Ana Pérez Venturain the Compostela Gallery Metro; The suggestive literary painting of the Mexican, resident in New York, Claudia Doring Baez, in the Lima Gallery Or Art Project; or the fun, refreshing and mocking painting of the Berliners Katharina Arndtin the Tin tin art Espace de Taiwan.