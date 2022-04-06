The first request is yours. “Can we bring the interview up in the morning? My car is not working, it’s at the mechanic. I will come and collect it in the afternoon “. Byron Moreno, frowning and unlucky as he was twenty years ago, is looking for a lift to reach the studios of Canal Tv. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, from Monday to Friday he conducts “Byron’s Whistle”: a program in which he analyzes the referees’ mistakes. clubs and national teams. “Soon I will also talk about doubtful episodes of Serie A. Too bad for the elimination of the Azzurri from the World Cup, here they did not even know where North Macedonia was”. Italy-South Korea, played that June 18, 2002, was not enough for him.