Two players from the El Palo B team have been sentenced to a total sentence of twenty years in prison for the crime of attempted murder of a 24-year-old player of the Alhaurín de la Torre B club after a match between the two held in Malaga on March 20, 2016.

The two defendants will have to compensate the victim with 68,894 euros and in a subsidiary way the entity CF El Palo and They may not approach the player or place they frequent at a distance of not less than 1,000 meters for eleven years, according to the sentence, to which Efe has had access.

One of the defendants has also been sentenced for a crime of injury (to another person) with the use of dangerous means to two years in prison and will have to compensate him with 7,149 euros.

One of the defendants was the captain of the El Palo B team, and the events date back to the day when a Third Regional match between El Palo B and the Alhaurín team was played on the soccer field of the Malaga neighborhood of Palo. of the tower.

The attacked soccer player suffered two stab wounds, which they affected one to the chest and another near the heart, and he has lost quality of life since specific activities are impossible for him and he requires periodic evaluations of his cardiological status because his scar is susceptible to causing arrhythmias, thrombi and heart failure, among others.

In the sentence it is considered proven that the defendants agreed to kill the victim when the match ended.

During the encounter, there was tension between the captain of the Palo team and the victim, the captain of the other team, and the defendant “took an excessive attitude of aggressiveness” towards the opponent, whom he threatened to kill on several occasions.

He said phrases like “I’m going to kill you”, “Do you see the minutes?” and “when the minutes go by I’ll kill you, we’ll meet outside, I’ll wait for you.”

Said set piece process addressed the victim again in the 61st minute and gave him a header, knocking him down, for which he was cautioned and shortly after he was substituted by another player.

The defendant took off his official shirt and went to the stands area, where some of his acquaintances were, and there he continued with the death threats.

Among these people was the other defendant, who was also a player on his team (but had not been summoned for that meeting) and they agreed to kill him when the game ended.

At the end of the match, with the victory of El Palo B, the captain was invited by the coaching staff of his team to go out on the field to celebrate the victory of his team and the other processed, although he had not played, also entered .

At one point, when the victim was congratulating the winning players and coaches, one of the defendants grabbed him by the neck and immobilized him and stabbed him twice with a knife.

The Malagueña Federation Competition Committee decided to withdraw the license of the two players in April 2016.