Recently Alessandra Mazzucato had also lost her mother and brother, struck by the exact same bad disease

After twenty long years of struggle and so much suffering, she passed away forever Alessandra Mazzucato. The woman was 57 years old and about 20 years ago, in the prime of her life, she discovered she was suffering from a nasty degenerative disease that eventually took her away. The same tragic fate, in past years, had also befallen her mother and her brother.

An endless tragedy that literally tortured an entire family originally from Pontelongoa small town in the province of Padua where Alessandra and her family have always lived.

The first signs of what was to come came the beauty of about twenty years ago. Alessandra worked in the pet grooming shop in Piove di Sacco, a few kilometers from her home.

He was in the prime of his life, doing a job he loved, just as he loved others animalsand everyone appreciated her for the beautiful, sunny person she always was.

The diagnosis of a rare degenerative disease, for which there still seems to be no effective cure, has slowly begun to take his life. When the motor difficulties, increasingly important, became too much, Alessandra was forced to sell the business and retire indoors to fight his battle.

Meanwhile, hers too mother and one of his brothers they found out they had the same disease. Disease which, in their cases, acted faster and which took them away a few years ago.

Condolences for the death of Alessandra Mazzucato

The last years of Alessandra Mazzucato’s life were the most difficult. Her family, to guarantee her the right assistance, had her transferred to one specialized clinic of the area, where the doctors took care of her day and night, until her last breathexhaled just these days.

The disappearance of the 57-year-old has caused a stir sadness and despondency to the whole community of Pontelongo, but also in that of Piove, where she had worked and where everyone loved her.

Many were present yesterday in the parish church of Pontelongo, where his was celebrated funeral.