Rome, twenty-year-olds with a Tesla SUV overwhelm a car: a woman died

Another fatal accident on the streets of Rome where a 67-year-old woman died after being run over while at the wheel of her car by a Tesla SUV, carrying five twenty-year-olds, who was traveling against traffic.

The story, which in some respects recalls that of TheBorderline and the tragic accident that took place in Casal Palocco in which a five-year-old boy lost his life, took place on the evening of Saturday 1 July in the south-east area of ​​the capital, at kilometer 21 , in the direction of Pomezia of the via Laurentina.

According to initial reports, the Tesla, driven by a 20-year-old, took the Laurentina in the opposite direction, crashing into the Lancia Y of 67-year-old Simona Cardone, who died instantly.

Two of the boys aboard the SUV were injured but, according to reports Rome Todaywould not be life threatening.

Both cars were seized for relief while the twenty-year-old driver, the son of an entrepreneur who has a company that washes and maintains luxury cars to which the SUV was registered, will be subjected to alcohol and drug tests.