Losing always is and will be a goalie. That’s why it’s worth crying. You even have to do it. It doesn’t matter. But that those tears of pain of defeat and elimination of the Colombian National Team in the quarterfinals of the senior women’s World Cup, in the 1-2 against the superfavorite England, cannot make them lose proportions. It always happens to us. It happened and is happening, for example, with the men’s soccer team. It happened and it happens with cyclists… Or rather: with everything!

Perhaps it is a consequence of that magical and facile fad tale of the ‘law of attraction’ brought to football by so much wordy ‘coaching’: reality is distorted. Perhaps that is why what at 5:30 in the morning was praise, two hours later it was already an insult.

The Colombian women’s senior team had a great World Cup, the best of all time in its branch and category. It was a magnificent tournament, with a major victory over Germany and a qualification to the quarterfinals never before achieved by beating Jamaica, obviously a much better opponent to face than France or Brazil.

Yesterday, against an England that was superior throughout the game in game plan, initiative, ball possession, field distribution and options; Colombia “played its ‘jugao’” hand in hand, psyched up, without fear, with strength, with its weapons. In a specific play, Leicy Santos scored the great goal for 1-0. In another punctual, the goalkeeper Cata Pérez gave away the 1-1. Then came 2-1 and elimination: it’s football, not mediocrity or a lack of desire!

What cannot be lost is the proportion neither in victory nor in defeat: Linda was not the best in the world for her goal against Germany, nor is she the worst because she did not shine yesterday. Colombia had a huge World Cup. And yes: it’s worth crying: they have nothing to be ashamed of! On the contrary: thank you for a wonderful 20 days.

Meluk tells him…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

