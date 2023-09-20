Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 09:45



The second edition of the Jumilla Wine and Wine Tourism Fair has already set its date, and twenty wineries and specialty businesses in the town are expected to participate. On this occasion, the national meeting will be brought forward to the last weekend of October, and will be held from the 27th to the 29th. Another novelty will be that this event will serve to celebrate the traditional ‘matavendimia’, and therefore, From now on, this word will be added to his name. The end of October usually means the end of grape harvesting in Jumilla, and, after that important milestone that unites the entire family and winegrowers, Jumillanos celebrate a festival, which they call the ‘matavendimia’. For this reason, the Regulatory Council takes up the baton, and takes this tradition of celebrating the end of the harvest outside its territory, using this nickname to refer to an exhibition that will last the entire weekend, and that aims to position itself within the events annual reference in the Spanish Southeast.

The venue will continue to be the patio of the Jumilla Food Market.

This was announced at the presentation of this fair by the president of the Regulatory Council, Silvano García, accompanied for the occasion by the mayor of Jumilla, Seve González, and the president of the Wine Route, José Arturo Castellanos. For its part, the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), in collaboration with the Wine Route, will launch a tourist bus with service from Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca so that visitors from all over the Region can celebrate a particular ‘killer’.