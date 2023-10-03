EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of any case that has not seen the light, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

The pedophile scandal corners the Society of Jesus in Bolivia. Half a year after the publication of the diary of the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, now deceased, in which he admitted to having abused dozens of Bolivian children thanks to the protection of his superiors – which has triggered a cascade of accusations against a dozen priests in the Latin American country—, a score of victims have denounced the Company this Tuesday for cover-up, for protecting pedophile clerics and silencing those affected. The plaintiffs, former students of several Jesuit schools who suffered sexual assaults between 1972 and 1995, had already independently denounced their attackers months ago. Now, they have filed a group action against the current provincial of the order in Bolivia, Bernardo Mercado, “as the highest authority” of the institution. The complainants accuse the Company of being the author “by omission” of the crimes of rape of minors, since for years it was aware of the sexual abuse that occurred and did nothing to stop them. This is the first group complaint by victims against the order in the Latin American country.

Although the Bolivian penal code indicates that crimes of pedophilia prescribe four years after the victim has reached the age of majority, the complainants’ lawyer, José Luis Gareca, points out that the cases of pedophilia committed by the Jesuits and their cover-up are “crimes against humanity”, considered “imprescriptible” by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court of the United Nations of 1998. “Article 7 of this statute establishes that crimes against humanity must have been committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack and must be directed against a population.” civil, as happened in the case of the complainants,” says Gareca.

The complaint, filed in the Cochabamba Prosecutor’s Office, is based on the investigation that this newspaper carried out on the diary that Pedrajas, known among his students as Pica, wrote between 1964 and 2006. In its pages he wrote repentantly about the sexual assaults he had committed. against at least 85 children and how several senior officials of his order looked the other way when he told them what he did. He also details that they protected him when several victims reported to the Company the abuses they suffered.

Some of these former provincials (the highest position of the Jesuits in Bolivia) are Ramón Alaix and Marcos Recolons, both Spaniards who, like Pedrajas, traveled to Bolivia as missionaries. Recolons, in addition to being a close friend of Pedrajas – as he notes in his diary -, held a high position in the Vatican between 2004 and 2008. In total there were seven superiors and a dozen other clerics who, according to the memoirs of Pedrajas, covered up their crimes.

Pica’s news was followed by other publications where new victims accused other Spanish Jesuits of pedophilia in schools. Mainly in the Juan XXIII of Cochabamba, the center where Pedrajas was director for two decades and where more of his victims have surfaced. But also from other schools in Oruro, Santa Cruz and Sucre. In some of these cases, those affected report that they told what happened to various officials and superiors of the order, but that, far from being listened to, they were threatened and punished. The accused Jesuits are Antonio Gausset (a deceased Spaniard), Luis Tó (a deceased Spaniard who in 1992 was transferred to Bolivia after a conviction for abusing a girl in Barcelona), Alejandro Mestre (a deceased Spaniard who became archbishop of La Paz and president of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference), Jorge Vila (deceased Spaniard and founder of the DNI humanitarian association), Lucho Roma (deceased Spaniard), Carlos Villamil (deceased Bolivian and deputy director of Juan XXIII), Francisco Pifarré (director of Juan XXIII) and Francesc Peris (Spanish and professor of Juan XXIII in 1983, also accused of abusing girls in Barcelona until 2005). The order, both that of Bolivia and that of Spain, never reported to the civil authorities when, for the first time, they became aware of these cases of abuse.

The group of victims recalls in the complaint that the Society of Jesus has acknowledged in several statements published in recent months that it knew about these abuses and that it did nothing. “We recognize that, in the past, some actions in this regard have not corresponded to the dimension of the crime perpetrated; For this reason we must ask for forgiveness. But it would be useless to recognize it if we do not act now to meet the circumstances,” says one of them. The first action of the Jesuits was to provisionally remove eight priests who held the position of provincial, five held the position during the years in which Pedrajas committed the abuses and another three did so after his death. The Company states that it continues to investigate all such cases of abuse internally.

For the complainants, says their lawyer, the silencing of the order and the impunity with which the pedophiles acted “has given rise to an institutional conduct of criminal permissiveness” in which hundreds of children fell “into the clutches of sexual predators, pedophiles and pedophiles who took it upon themselves to write diaries, take photos, and film their victims.” They also emphasize that civil justice “can in no way be replaced by canon law” that to date the Church uses to internally manage many of these cases, and where the aggressors purge “their punishments” and “their errors”, via confessions. and ‘transfer’ sanctions to evade criminal sanctions.”

Several investigations underway

The tsunami that caused the publication of Pica case It forced the Bolivian Episcopal Conference to launch a general investigation into the cases of pedophilia of the past and the President of the Government, Luis Arce, to write to Pope Francis to send him from the Vatican all the files on the cases of pedophilia committed. by clerics in Bolivian territory. A request that is still waiting to be fulfilled. Arce also presented last May in the Bolivian Legislative Assembly a bill to make pedophilia crimes imprescriptible and create a truth commission to investigate all cases of the past. This initiative is still undergoing parliamentary processing. In parallel, the Bolivian Senate initiated another investigative commission exclusively on cases of ecclesial pedophilia in the country.

The Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office also continues with the investigations to clarify both the attacks committed by Pedrajas and other clerics who have been reported in recent months. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Latin American country already has a copy of the diary and internal documentation of the Society of Jesus that it found after the police searched several offices of the order in La Paz, where its headquarters and part of its offices are located.