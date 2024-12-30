Syrian Civil Defense search teams recovered unidentified human remains this Monday corresponding to around twenty corpses in an uncovered mass grave in the Al Qabou area, outside Homs, northwest Syria.

In a statement, the organization reported the discovery after receiving a citizen alert indicating the location where the rescue teams found “unidentified, exposed and unburied human remains” which, according to a preliminary assessment, belong to “between 20 and 25 corpses.”

The bodies were located in “the ground, exposed and unburied” and were distributed among eight sites in an area estimated at three square kilometers, in an agricultural area interspersed with plateaus dotted with volcanic rocks, some of which They were “on top of various remains.” The distance separating the eight sites where the remains were found varied between 10 meters and 600 meters.

The investigation into this mass grave is still ongoing with the participation of an anthropological expert. to form them and give the exact number of corpsesthe Syrian Civil Defense added in the note. According to preliminary data, there are remains of children and women that remain under study by the Department of Forensic Medicine of the city of Homs, which is working to complete identification and cataloging procedures.

It is not the first mass grave they have found

This is not the first mass grave they have found after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. On December 18, the Syrian Civil Defense also recovered 21 remains and bodies in a location in the city of Sayyida Zeinab, in the southeast of the Rif province of Damascus.





Furthermore, the previous day, December 17, they recovered the remains of seven bodies in an open grave, in a place near the city of Adra in eastern Rif Damascus. On the 16th, in the same way, They found another 21 unidentified bodies in an open site on the road to Damascus International Airport. Currently, Syrian Civil Defense teams respond to emergency calls from people about the presence of discovered and unburied remains in different parts of the country.

“The teams, in strict compliance with humanitarian and criminal principles, document and collect the remains and deliver them to forensic experts in accordance with special protocols, and coordinate to complete all procedures for their preservation in a way that helps in the possibility of identifying them later,” the organization has added in explaining its operations.

Fall of Al Assad

Al Assad’s Government fell on December 8 after twelve days of offensive initiated by a coalition led by the Islamist group Levant Liberation Organization along with other factions backed by Türkiye.

It has been since the overthrow of the regime when, in addition to finding the bodies of people who were missing, prisoners who were in the old government prisons They have been released.