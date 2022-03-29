“Starting afresh from the young”. These are three words that end up on everyone’s lips whenever there is a need to relaunch, to start again from the ashes of a more or less difficult moment. Unfortunately, the good omen often remains in the form of words in the wind, swept away by the frenzy of “everything and now”, while in other cases the green line yields within a few months when the results are struggling to take off. If the profile in question is that of Alessandro Bastoni, however, starting from the young becomes much easier.