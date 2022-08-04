The anger of Marta Novello: “Difficult to accept this decision”

They have passed 16 months from a terrible news story that shocked public opinion. Marta Novelloone 26 year old from Mogliano Veneto was jogging when a 15 years old he rushed at her and gave them 23 stab wounds and throwing it into a ditch. The girl, after a series of delicate surgical interventionshe managed to save himself. The judicial process, however, had a very particular outcome e that teenager now it is already free and flew to London from the mother. The judge had ordered the transfer to the community of the boy sentenced on appeal for the assault but the measure it is not never been notified and the little boy is gone away from Italy.

“It’s not easy, though Marthaaccept the idea that just sixteen months after having them inflicted twenty-three stab woundsthe person in charge is already on the loose “, the victim’s lawyer, the lawyer Alberto Barbaro, explained to Corriere del Veneto. psychiatric report who had confirmed his ability to understand and will, the fifteen-year-old had been sentenced in the first instance by the Juvenile Court to six years and eight months of imprisonment for the attack that took place on the evening of March 22, 2021 with the recognition of a partial inabilitypenalty then reduced on appeal to 5 years. But there was never a third degree of judgment, the 15-year-old was released from prison for expiry of the terms of pre-trial detention and is immediately escaped from Italy.

