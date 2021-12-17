The Puerto Rico Department of Health reported that 23 of the 98 candidates for Miss World 2021 tested positive for covid-19. Due to these infections, out of a total of 38 competitors and technical staff, the organizers of Miss World have decided to postpone the final gala of the event by 90 days, scheduled for last night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The entire group will remain in quarantine and monitoring tests will be carried out, according to the organization’s release, indicating that the 98 competitors and technical staff will return to their countries of origin once they are given the green light from officials and health consultants.

The decision was made after consulting with the medical team advising the beauty pageant production and the staff of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, who recorded 17 positives the day before. It was previously announced that less public than expected would attend and that some contestants would virtually attend after testing positive for covid-19, but the detection of new cases to this day has led to the gala being postponed. Miss World President Julia Morley stressed that they are keen that “contestants can enjoy their event and that one of them be crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all.”

“Nothing should detract or cloud the experience of these young women who have prepared themselves to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have adopted these measures, ”he adds. Cases of covid-19 have increased in recent days on the Caribbean island linked to mass events and have also led to the temporary suspension of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. The Department of Health confirmed this Thursday that it counted 423 positives among those who attended the Bad Bunny concerts last weekend and 39 among members of Puerto Rico’s Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.