The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated warnings in around twenty provinces due to fog and cold for this Monday. The three provinces of Aragon They are at risk due to fog, and Teruel and Zaragoza also due to low temperatures. In Castile and LeónÁvila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria have active warnings for cold weather and Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora for fog. In Castile La ManchaAlbacete due to fog and Cuenca and Guadalajara due to low temperatures. In CataloniaLleida and Tarragona due to fog as well as Navarra, Álava and La Rioja, reports Ep. In the Community of Madrid The warning is due to cold.

Throughout the day this Monday, the anticyclonic situation is expected to persist in most of the country, with a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies and absence of precipitation. Only in the southern half of the Mediterranean area is a cloudier environment expected with generally weak to moderate rainfall that will occasionally be accompanied by storms. Likewise, some scattered showers are not ruled out in the north of Canary Islands and in the extreme northwest of Galicia, where they could also go stormy.

There will be abundant low morning cloudiness in areas of the northern half and southeast quadrant of the peninsula, as well as in Balearicsleaving mists and fogs in large areas that will generally tend to lift but are likely to be denser and more persistent in areas of the Northern plateau, Ebro valley and depressions in the northeast and interior of the north of Galicia and the southeast of the peninsula, and may be locally important. The light haze is likely to continue in the east of the Canary archipelago.

Temperatures will not experience major changes, with decreases in the case of the minimums in Galicia and Cantabrianand for the maximums in the northeast of Catalonia and part of the Ebro and Tagus valleys. There may also be some increases in maximum temperatures in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the northern plateau.









With this, the frosts, in many cases moderate, will continue to affect large inland areas of the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, without ruling out locally weak areas. Majorca, and with the possibility of being strong in the Iberian, Central system and Pyrenees.

A predominance of light southwesterly winds is expected in the north of the Balearic Islands and coasts of the extreme northeast and northwest of the peninsula, and of light easterly component winds or calms in the rest. They will be moderated in Canary Islands and coasts of the southern peninsula, with the possibility of some strong easterly intervals in Alborán.