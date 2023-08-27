Three people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Jacksonville, Florida. The 20-year-old gunman hated black people and had racist motives, the Jacksonville sheriff said. He then took his own life.

The perpetrator, a young white man in his twenties according to the Jacksonville sheriff, entered a discount store wearing a tactical vest and armed with a rifle and pistol and began firing on customers. He had drawn a swastika on one of the weapons.

“He was specifically targeting a certain group of people, especially black people. He wanted to kill him, that is very clear,” the sheriff said during a press conference. The victims are two men and one woman.

Sheriff TK Waters said the white gunman fired specifically at a mostly black neighborhood. Shortly before the shooting, the family of the perpetrator would have found a racist manifesto from his hand, according to the authorities. In it, he outlined his “horrific ideology of hate,” the sheriff said. See also Nissan GT-R victim of throttle tuning

Shot at cars

Waters also reports that there is no indication that the gunman, who took his own life before he could be arrested, committed his act on behalf of any organization or group. According to local media, the suspect allegedly shot at cars and then barricaded himself in a Dollar General store, where he also claimed victims. The police then deployed a SWAT team.

Students from nearby Edward Waters University are being held in their dormitories, the school said in a statement. The university mainly serves black students. It is believed no students or teachers are involved, the school said.

Shootings

At least 471 shootings have taken place in the United States this year, leaving at least four dead or injured, not counting the shooter, according to nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive. The shooting occurred exactly five years to the day after a shooting at a video game tournament in the city. A gunman then opened fire, killing two people before taking his own life. See also Omicron can cause pneumonia many times faster than other options

The US has more individual guns than citizens, largely due to the ease with which Americans have access to them. One in three adults owns at least one gun and almost one in two adults lives in a household where at least one is present.

The shooter’s semi-automatic rifle had swastikas on it. © via REUTERS

