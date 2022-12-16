The 2022 Cepyme yearbook endorses the rise of the regional manufacturing industry in its ‘ranking’ of the 500 leading Spanish companies
The number of small and medium-sized companies in the Region of Murcia that have become growth leaders in Spain has doubled in the last year. Exactly twenty companies located in the Community are included in this particular ‘ranking’ of the 2022 ‘Cepyme 500’ yearbook, prepared by the Spanish Confederation itself.
#Twenty #SMEs #Region #Murcia #among #growth #leaders #Spain
Leave a Reply