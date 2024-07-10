The terrible discovery was made by the Police Bari road during a routine check carried out on Thursday 20 June. According to the investigations, the pigs died due to lack of food and water during the journey.

The Tragic Journey of the Twenty Pigs

During the check, the officers stopped a truck that was transporting about one hundred pigs. A veterinarian from the ASL, who intervened to examine the situation, found that twenty animals were dead. The main cause was identified in the lack of nourishment and in the travel stress.

The two drivers of the vehicle, both Polish nationals, did not comply with the specific rules for the transport of live animals. This includes failure to comply with load limits and mandatory breaks. As a result of these violations, a fine of over eight thousand euros and the vehicle was placed under seizure.

The authorities are now carrying out further checks to ascertain the health status of the surviving animals and assess any health risks. Human. This episode highlights the need for more rigorous control and greater attention to the conditions in which live animals are transported.

What do you think about this situation? Do you agree with the sanctions imposed or do you think there should be even more severe measures?