An additional 15 bodies were recovered from inside a ferry that sank in a river in Bangladesh, raising to 20 the death toll in the accident, a local official announced Monday.

“We found 15 additional bodies inside the boat, after it was floated, and it was returned to the river bank, and the toll was 20 people,” said Shukla Sarker, the local authorities official.

On Sunday, the ferry sank in the Chitalaxia River, at around 6:00 pm local time, after setting sail from Narayangang Industrial City, 20 kilometers from the capital Dhaka, heading to the neighboring province of Munshijang.