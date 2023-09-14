Wednesday, September 13, 2023



| Updated 09/14/2023 09:31 a.m.

Twenty workers died in a work accident between January and July in the Region of Murcia, six less than in the same period in 2022, which represents a decrease of 23%, according to provisional data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor and Economy Social. Of the total deaths in the Region, 15 occurred during the work day and 5 ‘in itinere’, that is, while going to or returning from the workplace. Specifically, 19 of the fatal accidents involved employees and one involved a self-employed worker.

The number of accidents that resulted in the processing of a sick leave in the Region rose to 12,463 in the first seven months of 2023, of which 10,951 occurred during the day and the rest, 1,512, ‘in itinere’. 95% affected employees. The economic activity that recorded the highest number of accidents during the working day in the Community was related to the manufacturing industry (2,509), followed by agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (1,695), construction (1,546), commerce (1,417). and administration and auxiliary services (1,091).

In the country as a whole, a total of 399 workers died in a workplace accident in the first seven months of this year, 76 less than in the same period of 2022, which in relative terms implies a decrease of 16%. Most fatal accidents occur due to heart attacks and strokes, traffic accidents, entrapments and amputations, falls and collisions with moving objects.