Coronavirus: Twenty-one million people have lost their lives worldwide due to corona infection. But for the last few days, the number of patients recovering is also increasing. The number of people recovering in the last 24 hours is more than new cases of infection. The total number of active cases is now decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 72 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 2 lakh 77 thousand patients have been cured. However, 5 thousand 605 people lost their lives.

According to the Worldometer, 3 crore 17 lakh 131 thousand people have been infected corona so far. Out of this, 9 lakh 75 thousand (3.06%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 34 lakh (73%) patients have been cured. There are more than 74 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 71 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 35 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, there are more than 35 thousand cases in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,097,937, Death- 205,471

: Case- 7,097,937, Death- 205,471 India : Case- 5,640,496, Death- 90,021

: Case- 5,640,496, Death- 90,021 Brazil : Case- 4,595,335, Death- 138,159

: Case- 4,595,335, Death- 138,159 Russia : Case – 1,115,810, Death – 19,649

: Case – 1,115,810, Death – 19,649 Colombia : Case- 777,537, Death- 24,570

: Case- 777,537, Death- 24,570 Peru : Case- 772,896, Death- 31,474

: Case- 772,896, Death- 31,474 Mexico : Case- 700,580, Death- 73,697

: Case- 700,580, Death- 73,697 Spain : Case- 682,267, Death- 30,904

: Case- 682,267, Death- 30,904 South Africa Case- 663,282, Death- 16,118

Case- 663,282, Death- 16,118 Argentina: Case- 652,174, Death- 13,952

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 2 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 70 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

