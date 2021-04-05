Atlético trained at the Majadahonda facilities, although few players from the first squad jumped onto the pitch. Lodi, Kondogbia, Herrera and Vrsaljko had a physical session and later participated in a mini game. They did not train with the rest of their teammates neither Joã Félix nor Carrasco nor Dembélé.

The first two had gym work and in principle they may be in Sunday’s clash against Betis. The Portuguese has missed the last two games of the team due to suspension and injury and the Belgian added his physical problems to the accumulation of cards that already prevented him from playing against Sevilla. The French striker, for his part, was exercising in an annex field with one of the rojiblanco team’s recuperators. Torreira is still out with the club’s permission.

The headlines against Sevilla did work in the gym. At the end of the training there was a chat on the pitch between Simeone and Koke, rojiblanco captain. Both were talking for more than twenty minutes while the rest finished the work session. Atlético have nine finals ahead and the rojiblanco team still depends on itself to win the championship. Everyone wants to turn the page of the Puzjuan match and focus on Betis. And the message is one of unity. This is how Giménez expressed it on social networks: “WE WILL CONTINUE FORWARD, fighting, leaving everything in each game. We know that it will not be easy … We will adapt as we always did and we will move forward UNITED“.