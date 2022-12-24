“He is the young man who has grown the most of all,” says Zlatan of him. And he will be at Milanello on Monday. Immediately on the pitch in the second half, with one eye on the Scudetto and one on the Champions League
The engine restarted, if Rafa Leao ever turned it off. The “stories” that flowed on the Portuguese’s Instagram profile yesterday were a feast for the eyes of Milan fans, a spoiler of what will happen from Boxing Day onwards: Rafa lifting weights in the gym, Rafa accelerating on the treadmill, Rafa sweating in red and black with his personal trainer, all accompanied by the emoticon of the surfer and a plane.
