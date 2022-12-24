The engine restarted, if Rafa Leao ever turned it off. The “stories” that flowed on the Portuguese’s Instagram profile yesterday were a feast for the eyes of Milan fans, a spoiler of what will happen from Boxing Day onwards: Rafa lifting weights in the gym, Rafa accelerating on the treadmill, Rafa sweating in red and black with his personal trainer, all accompanied by the emoticon of the surfer and a plane.