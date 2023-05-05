Manzana announced today that it is adding 20 new titles to your subscription service apple arcade in May. Among the titles are four new games and several older titles on the list, all of which subscribers can play starting today. The new titles TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, What the Car? and Cityscapes: Sim Builder are only available in apple arcade.

Of the new games, TMNT Splintered Fate is a cooperative roguelike from Paramount Global that follows the Ninja Turtles as they try to find the missing Master Splinter. Disney SpellStruck is an Artist Arcade word game developed with David Bettner, co-creator of Words with Friends. What the Car? is a funny racing game from Triband, the developer of What the Golf?

last title, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, is a Magic Fuel Games city builder where players need to focus on sustainability. The classic titles that join apple arcade are:

Chess World+

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Farming Simulator 20+

Getting Over It+

Hill Climb Racing+

Iron Marines+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

Playdead’s LIMBO+

My Town Home – Family Games+

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

PPKP+

snake.io+

Temple Run+

Time Locker+

Very Little Nightmares+

This is one of the occasions when apple arcade it has received more games since the service began. Best of all, unlike previous months, all games arrive at the start of May.

At the moment, Manzana has not announced plans to add more titles to the service for the rest of the month. In previous months, titles were released on the service every week, along with events and updates.

Via: Venture Beat

Author’s Note: Apple Arcade It’s a great service at a great price available on a platform you take anywhere with great games. It is something that I would have enjoyed a lot in my university days or when I used public transport a lot.