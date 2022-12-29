«We have already collected some 1,500 tons of commercial cardboard with the door-to-door system, but we noticed that the records had stagnated; That is why we have decided to take this action to also prevent the blue containers from becoming saturated.” This is how the PreZero delegate, Eduardo Azcona, presented this Wednesday the awareness campaign launched by the concessionaire under the title ‘The environment is no joke’.

Through this, some twenty environmental agents belonging to the Down Syndrome Foundation Fundown will establish direct contact with those responsible for each business, in order to explain how to proceed to recycle, in addition to knowing and measuring the degree of participation. For this, they will help themselves with a cardboard figure typical of April Fool’s Day and that they have made themselves.