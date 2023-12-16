There are plenty of reasons to follow Simone Biles (United States, 26 years old). The most successful artistic gymnast in history, with 37 medals between world championships -30- and the Olympic Games -7-, has the opportunity to increase her record next summer in Paris 2024. Two years ago she stepped away from the rack and bars for health reasons. mental. She dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She stopped to recover. And she stopped well. Her life was not easy. And her story makes her a resilient woman: raised by her grandparents due to her parents' addictions and a victim of abuse by federation doctor Larry Nassar.

He returned, smiling more than ever, for the World Cup in Antwerp last October. Ten years after her first international championship in the same place, but without the braces of her 16 years, and with the temperance and maturity of her 26, she was covered in gold and won five medals. And not only that: she made history by baptizing the Biles II, a jump never performed by a woman and an unusual feat even among men. The most complicated exercise, the one that gives the highest difficulty score of the entire women's competition.

The World Cup is over, but the countdown has begun. “I'm not the next Bolt or Phelps, I'm the first Simone Biles,” the gymnast said at the 2016 Rio Games at just 19 years old, where she was proclaimed champion in her Olympic debut. After a decade in gymnastics, her reappearance has been the prelude to her great goal: the Paris Games this summer.

Each pirouette, each diagonal will bring it closer to the top again. Dominating floor exercise, balance beam and jumping, no device escapes her. Even if she stumbles, she will laugh again. And with security recomposed, Biles will remove the thorn from her last Games. And she will be able to demonstrate, landing on the Paris mat, if there is still any doubt, that she is the best gymnast in history.

