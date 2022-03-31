Students who have received the delivery of the Piedad de la Cierva scholarships. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

EP Thursday, March 31, 2022, 5:35 p.m.



The University of Murcia has held the award ceremony for the ‘Piedad de la Cierva’ scholarships for new students in any of the degrees belonging to the field known as ‘Stem’ (experimental sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics) in the course academic 2021-2022.

As reported by sources from the educational institution in a statement, these are scholarships financed by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, through the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, with the aim of encouraging women to enroll in these areas of knowledge.

The event, held at the University Social Center, was attended by the rector, José Luján; and Christian de la Fe Rodríguez, General Director of Universities of the Autonomous Community.

The rector has highlighted the value of this initiative “because it is necessary and convenient to stimulate and favor the incorporation of women to study and research in those areas in which they have less presence”.

Luján has also highlighted the symbology and importance of the name chosen for this call, since “Piedad de la Cierva is a leading scientist in the first half of the 20th century; a Murcian who is a good reference for our students».

The students will receive the registration fee for the first year of their studies. The beneficiaries are, in the Degree in Biology; Ana Milanés Fernández, Lucia Jerez Sánchez, Claudia García Marín, Claudia Collado López, Clara Sánchez Sánchez and Zaira María Casas Atienza

-In the Degree in Biochemistry the beneficiaries are Luna Nicolás Márquez, María Sepúlveda Llamas and María Mateos Pérez.

-In the Degree in Biotechnology, the recipients of the scholarship are Lucía García Rabadán, Carmen Cánovas Baro and Nuria Cuenca Campoy.

-In the Degree in Environmental Sciences, the beneficiary is Carmen González Landete.

-In the Degree in Computer Engineering, the recipients of the scholarship are Raquel Anino Asensio and María Fuensanta Trigueros Hernández.

-In the Degree in Chemical Engineering the scholarship corresponds to Teresa García Sánchez and Berta Virtus Manzano.

-In the Degree in Mathematics, the beneficiary is Judit Martínez Muñoz.

-In the Degree in Chemistry, the recipients are Raquel Sevilla Paños, Lucía García Castillo, Pilar Martínez González and Noa Rocamora Ferrándiz.

-In Joint Programming of Degree Studies in Chemistry and Degree in Chemical Engineering, the beneficiaries are Raquel López Bas and Elena Lorente Navarro.

-Finally, in Joint Programming of Undergraduate Studies in Mathematics and Undergraduate Studies in Computer Engineering, the scholarship is for Beatriz Pérez Ganica.