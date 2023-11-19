Artificial intelligence (AI), the ability of machines to imitate human reasoning in decision-making, is present in all areas, from the most everyday to industrial and scientific processes. These are the 20 areas where they already have the most impact:

Employment. It is one of the aspects that worries the most. A MaKinsey Global Institute report estimates that 60% of occupations could be automated in this decade. The OECD and the consulting firm Goldman Sachs estimate a job destruction of between 14% and 35%. On the contrary, a World Economic Forum report estimates that AI could create up to 133 million jobs worldwide in the next 15 years. In this way, AI will have a mixed impact on employment: it will destroy jobs that require repetitive and routine tasks and create new ones linked to AI applications, which will require training and adaptation of employees to the new environment.

Business management: In the same labor and economic field, artificial intelligence makes it possible to manage a supply chain autonomously, optimize decision-making, execute accounting and even control production phases. Large vehicle manufacturers and supermarkets, for example, were pioneers in its development. Hazem Nabih, technology director at Microsoft, assures that “the productivity of any company increases between 30% and 50%” with the new technology. The general secretary of CCOO of Andalusia, Nuria López Marín, demands that “the greatest benefits translate into improvements for workers” and that robots pay taxes for the jobs they occupy and destroy.

Information and misinformation. Applications like Imagine They can create any type of content at low cost. Videos, web pages, messages on networks or communications based on the data provided. This makes it possible to speed up dissemination, but also to create false and credible information, a result known as deepfakes that threatens democracy, is used as a weapon of war or attacks people’s privacy. This has been the case of the arrest in Almendralejo, at the end of September, of twenty minors for recreating nudes of high school classmates with artificial intelligence. More than 90% of fake hyper-realistic videos, which double every six months, are non-consensual pornography.

Health: It is one of the most promising fields. AI facilitates medical diagnosis through image or data analysis, allows the development of new treatments or the personalization of these based on the patient’s conditions. “The convergence of AI and precision medicine offers a personalized approach that takes into account genetic, biological and environmental factors for each patient. This allows you to identify patterns and unique healthcare needs. The AI ​​system generates ideas, reasons and learns to help the doctor make decisions,” says Albert Alsina, director of the Swiss engineering firm. software ERNI Consulting.

Education. ChatGPT or Bard have become common tools for students to prepare assignments. But they can also facilitate teaching. The UNESCO perceives AI as “a tool of enormous potential with risks and challenges.” “While it can provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and life success,” explains Jenna Lyle of the New York City Department of Education. York.

Entertainment and content creation. It is no longer that it selects film productions based on the user’s preferences, but rather that artificial intelligence is capable of creating films, music and video games. “There is a big debate about what copyrights are because generative AI systems feed freely on everything that circulates on the network,” warns Cecilia Danesi, an expert in digital regulation. The replacement of scriptwriters and actors with creations of artificial intelligence has been one of the axes of the Hollywood strike that ended on November 9 after 118 days of strike. New rules will regulate the use of artificial intelligence in cinema.

Voice, text and image recognition: From intelligent dialogue robots (chatbots) to the most common programs, such as Word, allow you to identify different voices and accents, texts and images to provide answers, reproductions or translations. It is used, for example, by the Bard, ChatGPT or Google Lens applications. It is also used in license plate and ticket recognition or in dictation and automatic translation. Its ease of use and accessibility is one of the main threats. The security firm Kaspersky has tried MyAI, the chatbot of the Snapchat application that can be used by children up to 13 years old without parental consent. The cybersecurity company’s experts concluded that sexual responses can be obtained without the need to verify age. “There is a clear need to protect children. Parents must understand that prohibiting is not the best option. There is always something on the Internet that they are going to be exposed to. It is essential to promote education when surfing the Internet and working with minors to mitigate the risks,” says Noura Afaneh, web content analyst at Kaspersky.

Machine learning: It allows systems to learn from data without being explicitly programmed. Voice assistants, such as Siri, Alexa, Ok Google or Bixby, use this system to execute actions autonomously based on the users’ routines. It also allows fraud detection and is essential in product recommendation and medical diagnosis programs. “The combination of technologies and machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the way we make products,” said Sudhanshu Gaur, vice president of Hitachi America.

Artificial vision. Machines can not only see but also understand the world around them. It is used for facial recognition, for example, in border control, or for object detection in driving assistants, which aspire to be autonomous.

Robotics. It allows machines to perform complex tasks, such as navigation, manipulation, and learning. The humanoid robot Digit has been incorporated into Amazon warehouses on an experimental basis. “Those repetitive and mundane tasks can be done by a robot and, in fact, it does them better. “It is a beautiful collaboration between machine and humans working together,” says Tye Brady, Chief Technology Officer at Amazon Robotics.

User Support. The machines, which have been sophisticated to create human-like holographic assistants, can respond to common demands, from purchasing products and services to serving as tour guides or information points.

Sales. No action on a digital sales platform or in the usual search engines, even the places you frequent, escapes artificial intelligence, which uses this data to direct your purchasing attitude and modify offers.

Finance and advice. Financial analysis, risk management, investment decisions and legal and economic advice are already carried out through complex data analysis systems. Jesus Lorente, economist and auditor, affirms after the presentation of Brilliant: “You cannot compete with this tool since, even if you do a job well, AI can improve it.”

Security. New systems are essential to detect threats, prevent fraud (use of biometric identification) and protect privacy, but at the same time they can be the opposite if used maliciously or without regulation. It’s what experts call the “cat and mouse game.” With every progress comes potential criminal use. “As technology has advanced, so have the tactics used by scammers,” admits Luis Corrons, head of security at Avast.

Observation and immediate response. Monitoring the environment, predicting the climate and developing sustainable solutions are activities that are inconceivable without systems capable of analyzing the huge amount of data from space and terrestrial sensors. The 5G mobile network has been used so that, through information from sensors, drones and autonomous robots, AI can predict fires. Joaquín Colino, general director at Orange, the company that offers this application, highlights: “These technologies allow data processing to be carried out very close to the place where it is generated, which is key in all applications that require immediate response times. , such as industrial automation, security services or the development of smart cities.”

Transport. It is one of the fundamental axes of what are known as smart cities, where AI is used to improve road safety, optimize public transport and develop new modes of mobility. It is also applied in large logistics chains or in aviation or railway traffic. The secretary of the Spanish Network of Smart Cities, Daniel Vega, states: “We live in the digital decade and it is necessary to approach any process in an agile way. Support from the industry smart citiesespecially in disruptive technologies, is essential to achieve this objective.”

Agriculture. With the help of sensors, new systems allow optimize agricultural production, regulate irrigation, detect pests and establish the optimal time for a harvest.

Government. AI is essential to improve the efficiency of public services, make decisions and protect national security. The Council of the EU and the European Parliament have agreed to promote the new European digital identity (eID), which will provide citizens and companies with secure and reliable electronic identification and authentication.

Science. Artificial intelligence is capable of identifying alterations in the genome that cause the appearance of diseases or reducing the discovery of molecules with medicinal properties to days. The Spanish biotechnologist César de la Fuente, Princess of Girona prizewinner for scientific research and professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania (USA), uses it to identify compounds with antimicrobial potential: “What used to take years can now be done in weeks.” research.

Social networks. The automatic system not only decides the priority links on social networks, but also helps users write texts, a widespread use already in dating applications to avoid spelling mistakes and propose more attractive messages.

