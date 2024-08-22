At least 20 people died in the last few hours in different Israeli bombings throughout the Gaza Strip, while the Army intensifies its attacks in the centre and south of the enclave after detecting the presence of military infrastructure and Palestinian militants.

“Based on precise Army intelligence indicating the presence of terrorist infrastructure and Hamas terrorists in the area of ​​Khan Yunis (south) and the outskirts of Deir al Balah (center), troops have intensified their activities in the area,” detailed a military statement on Thursday.

According to the spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense, Mahmud Basal, at least 11 people died after midnight in an Israeli bombardment against a family residence in the town of Beit Lahia, in the north of the enclave.

At least 20 people were killed in the attacks. Photo:Israeli Army / EFE

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said that most of the victims of the attack were women and children, who arrived at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia with severe burns.

Three other bodies were unearthed by Civil Defense rescue teams after an attack on an apartment building in the refugee camp from Yabalia, also in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, at least six people were killed and four others wounded in an Israeli bombing during the early hours of the morning against a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Strip, very close to the town of Deir al-Balah, which is being subject to a land incursion.

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced this Thursday that thousands of people from Deir al Balah and Khan Yunis, including its staff, are fleeing to the increasingly smaller “humanitarian” zone Mawasi, on the coast of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are crowded in inhumane conditions, following the latest Israeli evacuation orders.

“Constant bombings are forcing people to seek shelter in ever smaller spaces, which is why conditions are getting worse and diseases will continue to spread, affecting the most vulnerable, such as children,” said Julie Faucon, MSF medical coordinator, in a statement.

Faucon explained that his teams are observing a increase in infections skin, such as scabies, as a result of lack of water and hygiene products, such as soap, which do not pass Israeli access controls to Gaza.

Israel steps up attacks on Gaza. Photo:EFE

Defense of Israel

The Israeli Army said today that during the last hours it has eliminated some 50 suspected Palestinian fighters in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah, the southernmost town in the Strip, where troops have been carrying out a ground incursion since early May to eliminate Hamas’s so-called “Rafah brigade.”

On August 21, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the four battalions that make up the brigade have been eliminated, but without mentioning a possible end to hostilities in the area, and where they have closed on border crossing into Egypt, where most humanitarian aid previously entered the enclave.

The presence of Israeli troops on the Gaza border with Egypt is one of the main issues that are being discussed. preventing the signing of an agreement ceasefire with Hamas, as Israeli authorities refuse to abandon it, considering that the crossing could be used by the Islamist group to resupply.

Hamas, for its part, rejects any agreement that does not involve the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the Strip.

The current war broke out on October 7 last year after a Hamas attack on Israel that left about 1,200 dead and 251 kidnapped.

Since then, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have left more than 40,100 dead, more than 92,800 injured, 10,000 missing under the rubble and 1.9 million displaced people surviving an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

