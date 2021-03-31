On the International Day of Trans Visibility, there were many complaints on social networks for the disappearance of Tehuel de la Torre, the transgender boy about whom nothing has been known since March 11. After 20 days no news, the family marched and asked witnesses.

“The silence of Tehuel is our cry for Justice”, reads the flag of the friends of the missing boy that accompanies the search from the first days. This Wednesday he also headed the March in the center of Alejandro Korn.

As always, it was Verónica, Tehuel’s sister, who took the lead: “The call is for let it appear now and, if anyone has information, let them pass it on ”.

Verónica led the march on Alejandro Korn after 20 days without Tehuel. Photo: TN capture

“We need to know what it is, what is real and what Do not be afraid people to talk ”, asked the woman before TN, and added: “I just want my brother to appear.”

“I think there are people who know and surely must be afraid but the family is desperate. Let them talk and, if they saw it, let them say it, “was Veronica’s cry.

The lawyer for the Tehuel family (21) spoke to the neighbors who fear retaliation and reminded them that there is a figure of the reserved identity witness

Tehuel De la Torre, the 21-year-old trans man who disappeared on March 11.

The case

Tehuel disappeared on March 11, around 7:00 p.m., when he left his home in San Vicente on his way to Alejandro Korn. He said that he had been offered a job as waiter in an event. Nothing else was heard from him.

In the case there are no longer rakes but there are two detainees: in the cell phone of one of them they found a picture of the two suspects with Tehuel in the house of one of them.

“Do not stop searching”, the minister’s request for Tehuel The Buenos Aires Minister of Women, Estela Díaz, met with relatives of Tehuel and asked “not to stop looking.”

Is about Luis Ramos (37), the man Tehuel was going to meet that March 11 based on what he told his girlfriend; and of Oscar Montes, a scrap dealer who was arrested on Saturday.

The two are charged with the crime of concealment and false testimony; and they refused to testify.

Ramos was the first to be arrested. He has a 2009 murder conviction and a September 2020 sexual assault complaint.

Neighbors did their own search on Alejandro Korn. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Montes, the second suspect arrested, would have a history of sexual abuse. He said that he had not seen Tehuel but the photo in his house throws down his version: they found it in the cellular of Ramos.

Ramos, for his part, had not denied having met Tehuel, but said it was in the afternoon. The antenna From his phone, he was located in the area of ​​the suspect’s house from 7:30 p.m. to 0:30 a.m.

The first arrested for the disappearance of Tehuel. Photo: TN capture

In that same property they found the Case cell phone and a jacket of the missing youth.

Investigators raked Ramos’ home, the surrounding area, and the surrounding lagoons. Neighbors even did their own search. But no clues about Tehuel.