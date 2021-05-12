Just twenty days after losing his 24-year-old daughter in a car accident, a man died after falling from the ceiling of a commercial premises that he fixed in the town of General Pico, La Pampa.

Alberto Rossi (70) returned to work shortly after the hardest moment of his life and the tragedy this time had him as the protagonist. He was carrying out repairs on the roof of a shopping center when he fell from a height of approximately 7 meters and died shortly thereafter.

According to the local media The sand, Rossi worked in a place “that works on the street 33 between 32 and 34”.

The business premises where Rossi works.

“A unit from the Emergency Medical Service (SEM) arrived at that place and transferred him with serious injuries to the Centeno Hospital, where hours later his death was confirmed,” he reported.

A new tragedy in the Rossi family again caused commotion at General Peak, just three weeks after the tragic death of Irina, barely 24 years old.

On April 18, the young woman died when she was involved in an accident when she was traveling from General Pico to Córdoba, where she was studying.

The tragic accident occurred in the “Trebolares curve”, on the route that connects this Pampean town with the Cordovan capital, where in addition to studying Irina played in the Cordovan team of Cestoball.

“We regret the death of Irina Rossi. We will remember her with that smile that she knew how to carry on and off the court. From the Argentine Cestoball Confederation we want to accompany her Family and Loved Ones in this painful moment,” wrote the CAC upon confirmation of death of the young athlete.

