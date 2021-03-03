At least 20 African migrants died on the coast of Obock, a coastal city of Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, in the early hours of this Wednesday. The events occurred after the smugglers in charge of the boat threw 80 passengers from the overloaded boat overboard.

The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed on Wednesday that at least 20 African migrants drowned off the coast of Obock, after being thrown overboard from a boat bound for Yemen.

IOM regional spokesperson, Yvonne Ndege, described that the events took place when 80 passengers were expelled from the boat that was carrying an overload of 200 people; after leaving at 2:00 am (local time).

“The ship left Oulebi (Djibouti) for Yemen with about 200 migrants on board, and when they had been crossing for about 30 minutes, the smugglers started shouting that there were a lot of them and pushing some overboard,” Ndege said.

“Survivors are being treated at the IOM Migrant Response Center in Djibouti,” he added. Ndege also pointed out that there were minors on the ship and that a total of five bodies had already been recovered.

For his part, IOM’s regional director for East and Horn of Africa, Mohammed Abdiker, regretted what happened and recalled that this is the third incident in less than six months.

And it is that on October 17, 2020, at least 12 other Ethiopian migrants died in front of Obock after being thrown by traffickers when they tried to return from Yemen. They were traveling with a group of 50 people. Just two weeks earlier, in a similar event, eight other migrants died and several were injured, according to IOM data.

According to the organization’s officials, these events take place in a context of job insecurity and war in which African youth and adults must leave their country in search of employment and better life opportunities.

“Thousands of migrants, mainly Ethiopians and Somalis, try to reach Saudi Arabia or the Emirates United Arab looking for work after passing through Yemen. Thousands end up stranded there and many languish in detention centers, ”explained Ndege.

The number of migrants using the sea route between the Horn of Africa and Yemen in 2019 exceeded the flow of the Mediterranean route for the second year in a row, according to the IOM, with 138,000 people – mostly Ethiopians – crossing the Gulf of Aden.

With EFE and Reuters