Adolescence has come early and those of us who were previously innocent twelve-year-old children are now preteens who almost know more than us. The twelve months of the year, the apostles, the hours on a clock, the Olympic gods of the Pantheon, the function keys on a computer or the astronauts who have walked on the Moon are also counted as a dozen. There were twelve tribes of Israel, the stars of the flag of the European Union, the gates of Jerusalem and the years we have spent in Murcia Gastronomic Region placing the land of Segura on the national gastronomic map.

It is not that all of these historical events are at the same level of importance, but as far as we, the LA VERDAD team, are concerned, holding twelve events with such incredible involvement from the sector and the general public from almost all parts of the Region Murcia is, without a doubt, an event. Maintaining is the most complicated, but also, this year we have changed everything, so that nothing would change. Or what is the same, improve all aspects to make happy those who visit us and the businessmen who, in one way or another, support the congress.

We changed the presentations, putting them in pairs –tradition and avant-garde– with tasting, we gained space on the terrace and moved it to a more welcoming space; more offer and quality of restaurants and wineries, more ‘food trucks’, more tastings with pairings, more DJ area, new more comfortable and beautiful stands, more capacity control to reinforce the safety and comfort of visitors and, we have begun to take the first steps to be sustainable.

The team that makes it possible, with the indomitable Elena at the helm, we are all infinitely grateful, one more year, for the response of the public, for the involvement of professionals in the sector and for the infinite expressions of affection for the months of work that these four days of gastronomic intensity take us to. The truth is that it has been worth it. Today, Tuesday, we are already working to celebrate the thirteen. See you in November.