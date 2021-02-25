Valencia has spent 12 years thinking about how to resume the works of its new (old) stadium. On February 25, 2009 Vicente Soriano had no choice but to give the order to stop construction. The club was unable to meet the pending payments with FCC and Bertolín. 12 years in which none of the management at the head of the club (Manuel Llorente, Amadeo Salvo and Meriton Holdgins) has found a valid solution for Valencia to finish the venue, whose foundation stone was laid in 2007 and where the then mayor Rita Barberá wanted the 2011 Champions League final to take place.

In these 12 years, in which the skeleton of the new (old) stadium presides over one of the main entrance arteries to the city, more than a hundred football stadiums have been opened in the world, among others that of Tottenham, Juventus, Rapid of Vienna, Magunzia, Cornellà, Besiktas or Atlético de Madrid. The move from Vicente Calderón to the Wanda Metropolitano meant a pandemic for the rojiblanco club 38% seasonal increase in revenue for the sale of season tickets, VIP boxes and operation of the venue for events, in addition to the 10 million euros per year that Wanda pays for the naming of the stadium. That percentage translates into some 60 million euros more income per year (three-quarters of what, for example, Valencia receives in television rights: 82 million).

Valencia, in the Juan Soler stage, devised a strategic plan as simple as it was ultimately devastating. Let’s say that the club acted as a promoter and without external financing in the construction of the new stadium. Thus, during the first months of construction, millions of euros went out each month from the club’s coffers for the work. The key concept was the plot of the current Mestalla, with the sale of which the work would be paid. But Valencia’s pace was changed by the 2008 economic crisis, Vicente Soriano ran out of money to even pay the footballers and the concrete skeleton of the Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas it became a monument to the “housing bubble.”

Since then the construction of the new stadium has been paralyzed pending a buyer for the Mestalla plot. Two are the projects that have come closest in the eyes of the black and white leaders to activating the cranes: Dynamic Valencia Y the NewCoval project, gestated in the period of Manuel Llorente with the then directors of Bankia, and that of Mediterranean ADU, a housing cooperative with which Anil Murthy and Mateu Alemany negotiated, but which has not crystallized either, although it is not ruled out one hundred percent.

During the last 12 years, Valencia has given several turns to its pharaonic initial project (always with a view to reducing its final cost and making the venue functional for the real needs of the club) and the institutions have contributed in the form of Territorial Actions Strategic to try that one of the entrances to the city is not presided over by a concrete mass that evokes the Colosseum in Rome and the days of wine and roses. But The Mestalla ATE has implicit milestones and deadlines that Valencia will not meet. In May 2021 the stadium should be finished to begin the collapse of Mestalla and begin in 2023 and finish in 2025 the construction of the project that will replace the Che stadium.

Anil Murthy will return this Sunday from Singapore and he has a meeting with the President of the Generalitat Ximo Puig on his agenda. In it, the president of Valencia, who will meet Peter Lim on Thursday, hopes to get the extension of the ATE and thereby save the 40,000 square meters of tertiary land included in the plan for the Mestalla site. If not, in case of not getting the extension and therefore losing such amount of meters, the value of the plot of its current stadium would be reduced between 15 and 25 million (reduction that everything is said Valencia already included in its last income statement and budget).

400 million entered by transfers of footballers

Layhoon Chan and Anil Murthy, the two presidents that Valencia has had since it was owned by Meriton Holdings, have always publicly shown their intention and willingness to resume the works of the new stadium and make the move to Mestalla. But in six years, despite the fact that the club has raised 400 million in transfers of footballers, the basic concept of business or the formula to do it has not changed with respect to the first-born idea of ​​Juan Soler, that is, first sell Mestalla, then resume the works.

What’s more, the club, Meriton, has made calculations of what it would cost to demolish the new stadium (about 30 million) and thus stay forever in Mestalla (a stadium that will be 100 years old in 2023). But such a possibility is given face to face with reality: in the courts of Valencia there is a firm sentence and without any option to appeal that forces the collapse of one of the stands of the current Mestalla, a sentence that has not yet been ordered to be executed is because it is being condescending with the most relevant private entity of the Valencian Community and because when the judge’s verdict was known, moving was something that was taken for granted.

Political skepticism



Now, from the club, the idea is spreading that the owner would guarantee or grant a loan to resume the work while that buyer arrives for the plot, although the institutions are skeptical until they verify that the words are translated into facts. “I am like Santo Tomás, when I see performances I will be delighted,” said Mayor Joan Ribó recently. Meanwhile, the vice mayor Sandra Gómez, according to eldiario.es, maintains her willingness to reject any extension of the ATE and cancel the plan for the new stadium if Valencia does not request a building license before May.