The room of the Provincial Court of Malaga this Wednesday, where the trial against the four accused of two murders on the Costa del Sol in 2018 is held. Daniel Perez (EFE)

The popular jury has found guilty this Wednesday, unanimously, eight members of the clan of Swedish for participating in two murders on the Costa del Sol in 2018. One of them, Ahmed Abdul Karim, has been sentenced for being the material author of the shots that ended the lives of David Ávila, Maradonawhen he was leaving his son’s communion, and Soufian Mohamed, Zocato, at the doors of his house, as well as responsible for a crime of illegal possession of weapons. The verdict also sentenced his brother, Karim Abdul Karim, and Fahkry Mekky for collaboration in the murder, while Amir Mekky has been considered a collaborator in the crime of possession of weapons. Three of the four people who bought, collected and brought to Marbella the vehicle that was used to escape the first crime, and another one who provided their information to rent the car with which the second was planned, have been found guilty. It is the final point of a trial that has developed for a little over two weeks in the Provincial Court of Malaga and during which the defendants admitted the facts. The convicted have waived appeal against the sentence.

The sentences are the same that the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution requested last week, after reaching an agreement with the defenses, and they discard their initial claims of reviewable permanent prison for the four main investigated, who are two sets of brothers. Collaborators have received sentences of between one year and ten months to three years and eight months. One of them, Karim Abdul Karim, is already in jail for a 34-year sentence —which the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) confirmed on Tuesday— for the placement of two explosive devices in Marbella and Benahavís. And another, Amir Mekky, has been in pretrial detention for two and a half years, almost the same time as his sentence, for which he is expected to be released soon. Police sources have explained that he will first be arrested and sent to Sweden under a European Arrest Warrant issued by a court in the Swedish city of Malmö last week. Of the rest, none will go to prison except the gunman, now provisionally released, who will face 12 years, of which he has already served four, like Fahkry Mekky. It has been agreed that when he reaches the fifth year he will be expelled to Sweden.

Behind the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office came to request a reviewable permanent prison and, finally, requested 12 years, there are many factors that help to understand a trial that began with a setback. In the first place, Sweden and Denmark, the defendants’ countries of origin, made it a condition that they not be tried for criminal organization, thus reducing the number of years in prison provided by the Prosecutor. To this is added, that an agreement between the parties had been brewing for weeks. For the Prosecutor’s Office it was essential to get those who sat on the bench to accept their guilt, as they did. For the defenses, the pact was a good way out given the possibility of reviewable permanent prison. For the private prosecution, it became an opportunity to ensure conviction, because they distrusted that the evidence was conclusive. “In Criminal Law everything must be very well demonstrated because, in case of doubt, you have to acquit”, recalls Octavio García, professor at the University of Malaga.

Exposing that guilt was not easy. And the doubt, the one that leads a popular jury to acquit a defendant, was easy to generate by the defenses. “There is no DNA or fingerprints, there is nothing to link him,” said lawyer Óscar Alario, who represents Fahkry Mekky. The uncertainty has been verified in different sessions, such as the one that showed the videos of the route that the perpetrator of the shots at Maradona, in San Pedro Alcántara on May 12, 2018, he even hid the motorcycle in the Cortijo del Mar urbanization, in Estepona. Cameras in the area captured a white vehicle that may or may not be the same. The weapon or weapons used for the murders were also not found.

After the agreement, the lawyers asked to dissolve the popular jury. However, the Prosecutor, Carlos Tejada, insisted on keeping a minimum of testimonies that would allow the members of the court to know how the events occurred. Thus they went from listening for eight hours to the defense lawyers, who came out in a rush highlighting the innocence of their defendants, to seeing how they confessed the facts without flinching. The recognition has acted as a mitigation in the penalty requested by both the prosecutor and the private prosecution. So has the payment of compensation —120,000 euros for the family of Zocato and 80,000 for the Maradona— which, according to legal sources, sometimes makes the difference “between going to prison or not”. In the case of the gunman, the sentence is also reduced because he acted under “obstinacy or anger” after disagreements with his victims. When the prosecutor asked the gunman if there were personal confrontations with ZocatoHe replied: “Yes, that is correct.” The same words that he used to confirm that he shot her between eight and nine times at point blank range in August 2018. And that in May of that year he also pulled the trigger five times to kill Maradona.

The police hypothesis raised, in fact, that Zocato had commissioned the death of Maradona for a debt related to drug trafficking. Then he did not pay the hitmen and they, by his own decision, killed him. None of this has been proven in the trial, which after tiptoeing through the facts has not investigated the context. Of course, the greeting – sad but affectionate – of both widows at the door of the court dismantles, at least in appearance, any rivalry. Be that as it may, both families will also gain distance with the eight defendants, since the expected sentence includes a restraining order of more than 500 meters and the expulsion of all of them from the country. The four who will face a sentence of less than two years have requested the suspension of the sentence, also because the majority have already served several months in pretrial detention.

In Sweden, now, they don’t know what to do. The first reaction, as soon as they found out that Amir Mekky could return, was to issue a European arrest warrant. Police sources explained that he will most likely be detained in prison and then sent to Sweden. Legal sources assure that the causes for which they are wanted do not have much of a journey, which would allow him to maintain a clean service record in Sweden, where he has always been acquitted of each cause in which he has been involved.