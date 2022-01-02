Home page world

From: Sebastian Oppenheimer

Getting behind the wheel of the wheel drunk is irresponsible. But letting the twelve-year-old son drive instead isn’t a really good solution either.

Halle (Saale) – No question: If you look too deep into the glass at a party, you should leave your car behind. And not just because driving drunk entails penalties – but also because you endanger your life and your life. How risky such drunk rides are show dashcam videos, for example by the police in Canada and also in the UK were published to warn of the dangers of driving alcohol. Instead, you can use a taxi to get home, public transport – or you can ask someone to chauffeur you home. Using the twelve-year-old son as a driver is not really an alternative, however. But a father in Halle (Saale) actually did exactly that.

In Halle (Saale), a twelve-year-old drove his drunk father home in his car. (Symbol picture) © Mint Images / Imago

Twelve-year-old chauffeurs his drunk father home in the car – passers-by intervene

Apparently, on New Year's Eve, the man had a good intoxication relatively early: at least around 8 p.m. he called home and asked to be picked up because he had drunk too much. Actually the right step, because not everyone realizes that they are no longer able to control a vehicle: recently, for example a father picked up his son from school by car with just under four per thousand.

Twelve-year-old chauffeurs his drunken father home – not for the first time at the wheel?

As the police reported, the twelve-year-old son of the drunk then quickly grabbed the car keys and drove off. It is probably not the first time that the twelve-year-old has been behind the wheel of a car – most of his peers are probably not easily able to drive a car.

And the twelve-year-old actually picked up his father – and brought him home safely. However, the somewhat unusual chauffeur was noticed by passers-by during the joyride: They took action and alerted the police. At least for the father, this incident should not remain without consequences.