One of the good things that the new year brings us is that With it comes another twelve whole months in which to travel and enjoy. It goes without saying that it is one of the great pleasures of life, it is more than obvious, but even better than traveling, it is Do it during the right time to really know the destination. Traditions, celebrations, natural phenomena… This is a list that you should follow during 2025 to take advantage of each of the months and travel around the world.

January – Lapland

There is no better way to start the year than watching northern lights and this month is the perfect time for it. To go to Lapland, you can go to Norway, Sweden, Finland and Icelandsince these four countries have a zone. Of course, you will have to dress warmly, since the temperatures are very cold, but it is worth it when you see the white blanket over the cities and forests.

February – Beijing

During this month the Chinese New Year and has a festival worth seeing. Whether in the capital, or in any city in China, with this festival you will soak up its culture, so different from the Western one.

March – India

Traveling to India is an experience that marks anyone and that is never forgotten. He contrast of cultures and realities It is quite big, so you have to be very sure if you want to visit this country. If you decide to do it, it is best to go in March, since during this month it is celebrated the colorful Holi Festival and The cities fill with rainbow dust.

April – Cappadocia

In the center of Türkiye is the region of Cappadocia, where its geological formations, caves and its sunsets with colored balloons They are the real protagonists. It was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985 and, without a doubt, the best month to check it out is April.

May – Peru

In general, May is always a good month to enjoy the outdoor activitiesso the perfect destination is Peru. Here you can also travel to the past when you visit the Machu Picchuyou enter the city of Cusco and walk the Inca Trail.

June – Algarve

Very close to Spain, we find the perfect destination to welcome summer: Portugal. With his cliffs, beaches and hidden coves with reddish sand, The Algarve is a delight for the five senses. Furthermore, in this country you can also eat well, since Portuguese gastronomy is home to delicious dishes.

July – Tanzania

If you have ever dreamed of go to Africa on safari, This is the ideal month to do it, since it is the time when the great migrations of wildebeest, zebra and gazelle occur. Specifically in Tanzania, the Serengeti National Park produces a real spectacle and you are more likely to be able to cross it off your to-do list find the Big Five.

August – Edinburgh

This historic city is filled with color during the month of August thanks to its Fringe Festivalconsidered the world’s largest celebration of art and culture. So in addition to being able to visit its castles and cobbled streets, you can enjoy its more than 3,000 comedy, theater and opera shows.

September – Ibiza

During this month it is possible to enjoy Ibiza without the hustle and bustle usual summer, and yes, it is still hot. Traveling does not have to be synonymous with going outside of Spain, since here we also have authentic paradises. There is nothing like embarking on a Boat trip and discover its numerous coves.

October – Munich

Beer, beer and more beer. During this month on the streets of Munich you don’t drink anything else and the reason is: Oktoberfest. Almost six million people attend this festival, which also includes traditional food, music and typical costumes of the region.

November – Mexico

He Day of the Dead It is one of the most important celebrations in this country, where in cities like Páztcuaro, they dress up to live this festivity to the fullest during the 1st and 2nd of the month. Between flowers, incense and skulls, death is celebrated as another element of life.

December – Vienna

When Christmas comes, the streets of Vienna dress up. Lights, decorations and a great Christmas spirit that soaks each of its corners and flea markets. Although visiting this city is always a good option at any time of the year, in December you can visit the Christkindlmarkt and Enjoy the carol workshops and concerts.