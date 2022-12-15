Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Moscow is modernizing its nuclear arsenal. A new nuclear weapon with unprecedented explosive power is presented in the Russian media.

Moscow – The Armed Forces of Russia a new nuclear weapon appears to be available. Russian state media broke the news on Wednesday (December 14), citing information from the Russian Defense Ministry. The new warhead, according to the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda be mountable on an RS-24 “Yars” ICBM. Such a rocket is said to have already been prepared in a silo in the Kaluga region.

According to the newspaper, Russia’s new nuclear weapon has an explosive capacity “twelve times greater than the American bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.” the United States had bombed the Japanese city with a nuclear weapon on August 6, 1945 during World War II.

A Russian RS-24 “Yars” ICBM during a test in October 2022. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

Russia unveils “another type of nuclear missile”

According to the US portal, the said ICBM of Russia with the new nuclear warhead has Newsweek a takeoff weight of 46,000 tons. Their range is given as up to 12,000 kilometers. This means that the rocket can reach targets all over Europe and the USA. As researched by the US news site MilitaryToday have revealed, it takes Russian forces just seven minutes to prepare the rocket for launch.

The news of a new nuclear weapon comes just before the anniversary of the Strategic Missile Forces, which will take place in Russia on December 17. “The Motherland” will have at its disposal “another type of nuclear missiles” thanks to the new missile, “which will allow us to solve any challenges at a strategic level,” said Alexei Sokolov, commander of the missile forces in the Kozelsky region.

Nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? More and more votes from Russia are in favor

The Yars ICBMs were launched in October under the supervision of the Russian President Wladimir Putin tested. The images from a silo in Russia that have now been published should be understood as a clear warning to the West. Although Putin had in Ukraine war rejected a nuclear strike as “politically and militarily not sensible”. The ruler in the Kremlin also warned the West in general and NATO in particular against provoking him.

At the same time, there are more and more voices that, due to Russia’s heavy losses in the Ukraine conflict also classify the use of unconventional nuclear weapons as a possibility. Alexander Khodakovsky, Russian-installed commander of the breakaway Donetsk republic, told state television this week, Nuclear weapons are the only way Russia can still win the Ukraine war could. According to military expert Yakov Kedmi, who is close to the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin himself is now considering the possibility of a preventive nuclear strike if the NATO states expand their military support for Ukraine. (Daniel Dillman)

Editor’s note: In an older version of the article, the launch weight of the RS-24 “Yars” ICBM was given as 46,000 tons. It is correct that the rocket has a launch weight of 46,000 kilograms. We apologize for this error.