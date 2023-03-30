The Stamper brothers created the classic UK video game developer rarewho was behind hits like donkey kong country and Banjo-Kazooie while they were in command of the beloved company.

Today, Tim Stamper revealed on Twitter the opening sequence of Twelve Tales: Conker 64. The lovely game was eventually scrapped by rare to become Conker’s Bad Fur Daygiven that Twelve Tales: Conker 64 was considered too similar to Banjo-Kazooie. Check out the game’s opening sequence in Tim Stamper’s tweet below.

Conker’s Bad Fur Day is an action-adventure video game originally released for the Nintendo 64 system in the year 2001. Developed by Rare Ltd., the game differs from other titles of its time with its focus on dark humor and adult content, which makes it a title not suitable for minors.

In the game, the player takes control of Conker, a squirrel who embarks on a series of adventures in a surreal world full of eccentric characters and absurd situations. With stunning graphics for its time, inventive level design, and an exciting narrative, Conker’s Bad Fur Day it remains a cult classic in the gaming community.

Via: My Nintendo News