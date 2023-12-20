war

Annihilated, swept away, images that seem unreal, but Gaza no longer exists today. From the images posted by journalist Plestia Alaqad on Instagram, we can see the before and after of the attack by Israeli forces on the city in response to the Hamas raid on 7 October in Israel which caused more than a thousand civilian victims. Alaqad, who has been reporting on what is happening in Palestinian territory since the beginning of the conflict, comments on the video as follows: “A friend of mine posted this video which shows the view from her balcony before October 7th and after. I am not exaggerating when I say that Gaza is the city most beautiful in the world… it is heartbreaking to look at the photos and videos of Gaza knowing that now almost all the places have been demolished and half the people have disappeared forever.” The war between Israel and Hamas has continued for months and is claiming victims despite the ceasefires. Estimates of Palestinian deaths, entrusted to the Hamas authorities, currently reach over 20 thousand.



00:51