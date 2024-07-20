Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Fruit, sweets, alcohol: Ukrainian partisans repeatedly decimate Russia’s troops through poison attacks – and apparently copy Putin’s handwriting.

Mariupol – “By all possible means,” writes the secret service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on its website. This refers to the resistance of the Ukrainian people – especially the civilian population against Vladimir Putin’s invading troops. The report dates from the beginning of April 2022.

“All conceivable means” apparently include poison – now another dozen Russian soldiers are said to have died in Mariupol – from poisoned watermelons. The Polish broadcaster TVP World is now reporting on the partisan attack.

Apparently, Russian soldiers had bought a box of watermelons at one of their bases – “it was clear who supplied these watermelons, Pyotr Andryushchenko told the Ukrainian television channel Channel 24The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol spoke of a “simple operation” in this context. In addition to the twelve soldiers killed, 30 soldiers are said to be potentially critically injured.

The danger lies in the smallest drop: Russian soldiers stock up on water – poisoned food is now part of the standard repertoire of Ukrainian partisans (symbolic photo). © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexander Polegenko

Poison attacks have become part of the resistance against Russia

Poisoning has become part of the war in Ukraine. One guerrilla unit that seems to specialize in this method is the “Crimean Fighting Seagulls” – Crimea was occupied by Russia in 2014 and forms the bridgehead of Putin’s fantasies of incorporating Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

“Ammunition is not the only method the Ukrainians are using to eliminate Russian occupation forces. A series of poisonings by suspected partisans have also taken their toll on Moscow’s forces.”

Jade McGlynn points out the crucial contribution of the guerrillas to Ukraine’s military efforts. The analyst at the think tank Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSSI) stresses their essential role in gathering and transmitting information, supporting military operations, sabotaging enemy logistics and command structures, and preparing Ukrainian military initiatives. According to their definition, poisonings are apparently part of this. “Ammunition is not the only method used by the Ukrainians to eliminate Russian occupation troops. A series of poisonings by suspected partisans have also taken their toll on Moscow’s armed forces,” the KyivPost reported on the largest known poison attack to date.

Alcohol also becomes Putin’s troops’ downfall

Last December, members of the Ukrainian guerrilla group Crimean Fighting Seagulls fatally poisoned 24 Russian soldiers in Mariupol, despite the high risk to their lives, McGlynn writes. She has also collected reports from Bakhchysarai in Crimea, where Ukrainian guerrillas killed Russian soldiers by mixing arsenic and rat poison into cakes and alcohol.

Arsenic and strychnine (rat poison) are also said to have been in their vodka in Mariupol, as well as in pies and beer. Apparently, the Russian soldiers are being kept short of food and alcohol and had tried to organize some via social networks – which the partisans probably exploited, as the KyivPost reported. The “Fighting Seagulls” assassins later boasted on Telegram: “We continue to work and call on everyone to exterminate the Russians on the peninsula like cockroaches.”

Atesh guerrillas in Crimea are young, childless and Putin’s nightmare

In addition to guerrilla groups such as the “Crimean Fighting Seagulls”, some of the most active underground fighters in Crimea are gathered in the Atesh movement. The partisan group Atesh, founded in summer 2022 (in Crimean Tatar “fire”) probably played a decisive role in Ukraine’s success in Crimea. The forced recruitment of people from Crimea into Moscow’s armed forces offered the emerging resistance movement a great opportunity to undermine the Russian army from within, writes Elina Beketova from the Center for European Policy Analysis. Russia is now feeling the effects of this.

In an interview with McGlynn, one of the Atesh movement’s commanders said that the movement’s members were both men and women, most of them under 40 years old. Most were married, but not all had children. If poison was the weapon, it may indeed have been used frequently by women, Erika Eikermann claims to have found out.

Ukrainians poison cherries and make Russian soldiers suffer

“When women murder, they almost always do so with poison. Since ancient times, women have been involved in preparing food and caring for the sick within the family. This gave them experience in handling herbs and substances that they could use as food, as medicine, but also as poison,” the pharmacist published in the Doctors’ NewspaperTwo Russian soldiers are said to have fallen victim to poisoned cakes in the northeastern city of Isjum during the first days of the occupation. 28 others allegedly had to be hospitalized because of this, according to the DailyMail reported. Locals are said to have offered the cakes.

Reports from Melitopol say that farmers in Russian-occupied areas had already started poisoning sweet cherries shortly after the invasion. In fact, the Russians who had stolen the cherries had become seriously ill, as the then mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told local media. “Our farmers have prepared another gift for the Russians – freshly treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among those who had stolen them from the farmers. This is the latest form of partisan resistance in the territory of Melitopol,” Fedorov said.

Russia itself carries out poison attacks against declared enemies

Three soldiers are also said to have been poisoned in Kharkiv – their fatalities were caused by a bite into a poisoned, filled bun. “A bitter irony given that poisoning its enemies is nothing new for the Kremlin,” writes the DailyMail and alludes to the poison attack on the now deceased Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a Russian exiled journalist. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is suspected of having commissioned the attack.

Already in the summer of the first year of the war, poison seems to have already killed several Russian soldiers – the news agency Reuters had reported on it. According to Russian accusations, Ukraine poisoned some of its soldiers in July in the Russian-controlled part of the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, as Reuters writes. According to the agency, botulinum toxin type B was detected in the affected soldiers. “Russia is preparing supporting evidence of chemical terrorism sanctioned by the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj using the results of all analyses,” said a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, according to Reuters.

Putin’s army sick from rotten meat in Russia’s rations

Botulinum toxin type B is the cause of food poisoning from meat or sausage. Anton Heraschtschenko responded to the accusation that Kiev had carried out the poison attack on his Telegram channel: The Russian Defense Ministry refused to say whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat. Botulinum toxin is often found there, the former deputy interior minister of Ukraine speculated. “Overdue rations have been massively complained about by the occupying forces since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine.”