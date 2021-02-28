Twelve prisoners escaped this Sunday at dawn from a police station in the city of Santa FeAfter using cloth to climb, file down the bars that were at the top of the dungeon and flee through the roof. They are intensely sought after.

Everything happened between midnight on Saturday and the first minutes of this Sunday in the Penal Module of the Sub-police station 2, located in Quiroga at 2,200 in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood in the western part of the provincial capital.

In that same place, last February 22 there were incidents between the inmates, which culminated in four injuries: two had to be transferred to the José María Cullen hospital.

During these incidents, it was reported that there was overpopulation prison. In fact, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) ordered the preparation of a report on the number of inmates housed in that unit, which at that time was 42, and the conditions of confinement.

In the cell from which the 12 prisoners escaped this morning, the capacity is for 16 people: there were 40. Now there are 28 left.

The leak was discovered in the first minutes of this Sunday and an alert was immediately given, where the presence of police mobiles was urgently requested. The agents heard screams coming from the penal module and when they went to see what was happening they saw shadows on the ceilings.

According to sources, the police officers called out, but the prisoners continued with their escape plan. Only when there was anti riot shots On the part of the agents, several detainees gave up the attitude of fleeing and the situation was controlled, they indicated. Twelve had already run away.

The prisoners had tied various clothing, according to the Santa Fe press, to get to the bars at the top: the ones they cut. And they fled through a hole in the plastic roof of the sub-station.

During the search, it was found inside the dungeon “a fraction of saw blade blue about 10 centimeters long ”, revealed the sources. As well, the part of the grating cut off, white in color, which gave rise to the hole through which they escaped.

The prisoners who escaped were identified by the Police as Marcelo Nicolás Sosa, Hugo Alberto Rodríguez, Cristian Fratichelli, César Gabriel Miranda, Ángel Oscar Báez, Daniel Barrios, Emanuel Capdeville, Samuel Espinosa, Jorge David Fernández, Carlos Ismael Goro, Ariel Orlando Heredia and Néstor José Martinet.

