Twelve people are missing on Saturday after a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples. This is reported by international news agencies. Italy’s Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini claims that at least eight people have died, but Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi says there has been no confirmation of any fatalities yet, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. The landslide occurred around 5 a.m. and was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The landslide caused the most damage in the coastal town of Casamicciola. The mudslides swept away cars and destroyed several buildings, Mayor Giacomo Pascale told the Italian news agency Ansa. Earlier on Saturday, it was announced that thirteen people were still missing, a number that was later adjusted to twelve. Among the missing is a family with a newborn baby. Their home was flooded with mud. In addition, about thirty homes are inaccessible because the landslide has blocked the access roads.

Rescue workers are on the scene to search for missing persons and provide first aid to any injured. The emergency services also include diving teams, who are searching the sea for several vehicles. At least two people have been rescued from their car after it ended up in the water due to a mudslide.