The first conclusions of the investigation indicate that there was a gasoline generator near the rooms

12/16/2024



Updated at 11:19 a.m.





Twelve people were found dead at a ski resort in Georgia, presumably carbon monoxide poisoninga “tragic incident” that occurred in a sleeping area located above a restaurant, local police reported this Monday.

“Preliminary examinations do not reveal any trace of violence on the bodies” of the victims, eleven of them foreigners and one of Georgian nationality, who were found “in the sleeping area on the second floor of an Indian restaurant in Gudauri”, a ski resort in the north of the country.

The discovery took place on Saturday. A photo of the restaurant, located at the foot of the mountains, shows that the building has three floors, with an upper floor that was supposedly intended for staff accommodation.

The first conclusions of the investigation indicate that there was a gasoline generator near the roomsthe authorities indicated.









“This gasoline-powered generator is believed to have been turned on after the building lost power” on Friday, according to authorities. For the moment, forensic examinations have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.