Remembering trips has something like rereading a personal diary. Every photo, every street, every anecdote comes alive in our memory. Yes, trips are experienced many times. Before making them, while they are being prepared. And then, when they remember each other. Here are some of those trips that have appeared on the pages of ABC Viajer in recent months.

Dubai

On January 6, 2004, earthworks began on what would be the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, 828 m, a record that is still in force. The viewpoint open to tourists (At the Top) is on floors 124-125 (456 meters), and on one of the walls hangs a photo of the first years of work on a building surrounded by desert. Forty-nine of the fifty tallest buildings in Dubai (the Burj Al Arab, the iconic sail-shaped hotel, dates back to 1999) have been built in the 21st century.

Samana

White sand, Caribbean sun, idyllic landscapes with thousands of coconut trees… In addition to all that, Samaná Bay (Dominican Republic) is a refuge for humpback whales to breed and reproduce.

bali

Located in the center of the Sunda archipelago, between Java and Lombok, Bali is one of more than 17,000 islands in Indonesia. With a prevailing magical atmosphere, the island is crowned by countless Puras, as Balinese Hindu temples are known.









The Palm

In Llanos del Jable, a point on the west slope of Tajogaite, the ‘new volcano’, a five-kilometer (round trip) hiking route begins that leads to a viewpoint located three hundred meters from one of the mouths that those days (as of September 19, 2021) expelled lava and gases, and devoured houses and dreams.

Utah

Much of ‘Thelma and Louise’ (1991), Ridley Scott’s classic, was filmed in the open, desert and wild landscapes of Utah, in the surroundings of Canyonlands and Arches (its almost twin natural space). In fact, there is a road route through the film’s iconic sets.

Göbekli Tepe

Hundreds of tourists (the daily record was 11,454 visitors in April) observe one of the most important archaeological sites in the world from a walkway built to facilitate passage and to keep visitors away from the stones.

Coast of Light

Kilometer-long golden sand beaches make Huelva’s seashore a paradise for lovers of relaxation lulled by the sound of the ocean. The mouths of the Guadalquivir rivers, next to the town of Matalascañas, and Guadiana, at the foot of Ayamonte that marks the border with Portuguese territory, outline a coast that extends more than 120 kilometers.

Tallinn

Tourists head first to the medieval city, eager to see the Viru Gate, the best-known entrance to the historic center. In Tallinn there are 26 towers (of the 46 that there were), almost two kilometers of wall and six gates, including this one in Viru. The city’s origins date back to the 13th century, when the crusader knights of the Teutonic Order built a castle.

Soria and La Rioja

This is a trip back in time that takes us 140 million years ago. The good news is that it doesn’t take that much time to do it, a weekend can be enough. And it is also a journey in space: the one that includes the treeless and desert mountain ranges (in terms of population) of the northwest of Soria and its extension towards the south of La Rioja.

Austria

We are in a territory that goes from Bregenz, next to Lake Constance, to the ski resorts of Arlberg. A corner between Switzerland and Germany. In tourist terms, what is between the two pins on the map is a void to be discovered.

Formentera

The little one of the Pitiusas, certified as a Starlight Tourist Destination, a paradise of fine sands and transparent waters by day, becomes one of the best star observatories in the Mediterranean when night falls thanks to its low light pollution.

Alsace and Lorraine

Alsace and Lorraine have historically shared a past of confrontation between France and Germany (it was part of the German empire from 1871 to 1919) but also a similar urban landscape with villages with half-timbered houses in soft pastel colors, stork nests on the roofs of buildings and cities rich in art such as Metz, Nancy and Strasbourg.