Annapurna Interactive’s new project, Twelve Minutes, is one of those games that was all the rage during its launch last year. Like so many games, its development slowed down and its launch delayed to the current 2021. Now that we are in a moment of balance, some studies want to publicize if their projects can arrive this year. And in this case, the study has wanted confirm that Twelve Minutes would be approaching the final phase of its development.

Since the studio blog, Luis Antonio has been the one who wanted to make the development situation known to the followers. And in this aspect it has given good news, since since it was confirmed that I couldn’t before we entered 2021Not much has been known about the status of the development of Twelve Minutes.

As we recently mentioned on our Twitter, our goal is to launch our title in 2021. With that said, what is left to do? Today I hope to shed some light on these last steps of a game.

The statement makes it clear that the objective of launch for Twelve Minutes is 2021 and it stands firm. And from there he wanted to offer an assessment of what remains to be done so that these plans are fulfilled and they can give a more specific launch date. As he explains, which is very extensive and descriptive in what they have planned and what they have done, they would soon enter that phase of development where they supervise, correct, and polish the game before being able to launch it on the market.

With this, the conclusion that can be drawn from what they have communicated is that Twelve Minutes would be approaching the final phase of its development. It hasn’t gotten to that point yet, and they don’t get wet in opening a possible launch window for its release either. And there is some expectation in Twelve Minutes, which is one of those games that draws attention for its approach, apart from having the collaboration of actors such as Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.

An interactive “point and click” adventure thriller about a man trapped in a time loop.

Remember that Twelve Minutes is one of those games that, for now, remains exclusive to Xbox on consoles, having confirmed its launch for both Xbox One, such as Xbox Series X / S and PC.